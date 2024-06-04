RumbleOn appoints Tiffany Kice as chief financial officer

RumbleOn, Inc. has named Tiffany Kice its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 24, 2024. Kice brings over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles for public and private companies across various industries, including extensive expertise in multi-site retail.

New RumbleOn CFO Tiffany Kice brings over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles for public and private companies across various industries, including extensive expertise in multi-site retail. (Photo: RumbleOn Inc.)

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany to the RumbleOn team as our new CFO. Her experience with growth-focused, public and privately held companies and her expertise with multi-location retail businesses make her a perfect fit for RumbleOn as we continue to transform our business.” Mike Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of RumbleOn

Kice joins RumbleOn from Pegasus Logistics Group, a privately held logistics company where she has served as CFO since 2020. She has held CFO roles in the retail and investment fields and started her career at the professional services firm KPMG in Dallas. Kice’s background includes strategic financial planning, risk management, and leadership of IT, finance, and human resource professionals. She holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas, Austin.

“I am excited to join RumbleOn at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” says Kice. “The evolution of the company and its rapid movement to becoming the largest, fastest-growing retailer in powersports will make this an exciting and challenging role. I look forward to helping RumbleOn execute its strategy and continue to deliver value for customers and shareholders.”

Kice grew up in Texas where she and her brother enjoyed waterskiing and riding ATV’s as children. Today, along with her husband of 25 years and two adult daughters, she enjoys time at the lake where she’s the expert pilot for wakeboarding and tubing.