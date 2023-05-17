Best-In-Class – New Unit Sales: West Virginia Motorsports

In 2020, according to CF Moto reports, West Virginia Motorsports of Princeton, West Virginia, was not in the top 20 dealers in the mid-Atlantic region. The dealership responded by ordering 1,000 more units than the previous year for 2021 and proceeded to finish with the second largest retail sales in its region.

Bryan Halsey, owner of West Virginia Motorsports, recognized the lower sales this year over the last couple of years. “I think interest rates have a big part to do with it,” he says. “I don't know if its weather related, too. I'm hoping when this weather breaks a little bit, and tax money starts to flow, we’ll see an increase. Last year, after COVID, there was such a big spike. I don't think we're going to get back to that level. We’re coming back, but I don't see it going back to that amount.”

Bryan Halsey represents West Virginia Motorsports at the 2022 Accelerate Conference, receiving the Best In Class – New Unit Sales award.

Halsey credits some of the success of new unit sales in 2021 and 2022 to local advertising efforts. The dealership also loans street legal side-by-sides to the local police and fire departments to demo, which has in return boosted sales.