Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 wins Best Bike at Bangkok Motor Show: report

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, the company's first adventure touring bike, has received the Best Bike award at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2021, according to Car and Bike.

With much anticipation, Powersports Business detailed Harley’s Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 special when it was unveiled in February.

The Pan America 1250 will be launched throughout India in the next few months as a part of Harley's new business model in India with Hero MotoCorp. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will be launched in two variants, with the top-spec Pan America 1250 Special featuring Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) – the first for any motorcycle.

As the Pan America 1250 begins receiving worldwide acclaim, what are your thoughts on the new machine?