Mid-East Hare Scrambles join Parts Unlimited Racer Rewards Program

In December Parts Unlimited announced it would offer more than $250,000 worth of parts, accessories and apparel through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.

The company has now announced it will team up with the Mid-East Hare Scrambles Series as part of its 2021 We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

The Mid-East Hare Scrambles is an outdoor ATV, UTV and dirt bike series scheduled to start Feb. 13 in Union, SC and end Oct. 31 in Hickory, NC.

With Parts Unlimited’s wide reach and commitment to racing, there are already plenty of opportunities for the taking in 2021.