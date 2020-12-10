Parts Unlimited announces 2021 We Support The Sport racer rewards program

True to its longstanding commitment to support the sport at all levels of the industry, Parts Unlimited has announced the return of the We Support the Sport racer rewards program.

Beginning January 2021, Parts Unlimited will offer more than $250,000 worth of parts, accessories and apparel through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.

“We are investing more money for the 2021 program and are teaming up with even more regional race series and promoters across the country, covering all forms of powersports racing, including series with new e-bike classes,” said Jeff Derge, vice president of sales for Parts Unlimited’s parent company LeMans Corporation. “This racer rewards program has proven to support and strengthen the relationship between the amateur racing community and their local dealers. It’s a win-win for everyone in the industry!”