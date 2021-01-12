Dealership adds Polaris to lineup

Powersports Company of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, has announced the addition of Polaris to its lineup.

“We’re thrilled to add a new member to our wonderful product offerings. From world-famous snowmobiles born out of the Minnesota wilderness, to off-road vehicles our military can count on, Polaris has an incredible range of toys to choose from,” said the official announcement.

According to the announcement, Powersports Company will have the full “Play in the Dirt” line of Polaris equipment for its rider’s next off-road adventures.