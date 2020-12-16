Home > News > Service Providers > Dealer Spike reveals most searched segments

December 16, 2020

Dealer Spike has revealed the most searched segments on dealer websites through November 2020.

Below are the results. Do they coincide with what you’re seeing in online inquiries? Let us know in the comments section below!

1. Side–by-Side – Sport
2. Motorcycle / Scooter – Cruiser
3. Motorcycle / Scooter – Touring
4. ATV – Utility
5. Motorcycle / Scooter – Sport
6. Motorcycle / Scooter – Off-Road
7. Motorcycle / Scooter – Standard
8. Snowmobile – Crossover
9. Utility – Side-by-Side
10. ATV – Sport

