Just outside the Yellowstone National Park region, powersports enthusiasts now have another option for equipment.

According to reporting from East Idaho News, the quiet opening of Xtreme Powersports in Idaho Falls, Idaho, has led to steady business in its community, and in December the shop plans to host a grand opening.

“It’s been phenomenal. We’ve had rentals going out every day. The community’s been great. In two days, we got 600 likes on our Facebook page,” said owner Matt Sorg in the story.

Eventually its goals include separating its rental and sales divisions into two separate buildings.

With strong demand throughout 2020, have you seen other shops opening or expanding? Drop a line, and let us know what you’re seeing in your region!