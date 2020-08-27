Community petitions to keep local shop open

It’s common that a community is saddened when a long-time shop closes its doors. It’s not every day its residents circulate a petition to get the place back in business.

But that’s exactly what’s happening at the Shenandoah Harley-Davidson in Staunton, Virginia.

"We'd like to have four to five thousand [sign] to really make an impression on Harley-Davidson to show them how important it is to not only have a Harley-Davidson dealership back here but also to have Bob Ladd back here," said Ginger Ham, who helped start the petition.

You can read more the petition, and sign it if you feel so moved, here.