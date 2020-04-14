Dealership eases back into operation with Thursday-Saturday hours

After a week of being temporarily closed, one dealership has opted to ease back into operation, announcing to its 24,000 Facebook followers that it will reopen on Thursday, April 16.

Condensed hours at Indian Motorcycle of Greensboro in North Carolina are:

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service department is open by appointment during the condensed hours that were implemented as a result of the coronavirus. Final “wet signatures” on bike sales also occurs during the condensed hours. Parts is open via phone and then curbside pickup.