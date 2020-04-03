Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine announced to its customers that effective April 3, all three Florida locations “are temporarily closed to visitation by customers” due to the coronavirus. Instead, the dealership locations are still doing business with a newly launched concierge service, which offers transactions with “as little in-person contact as possible.”

Here’s a letter Barney’s sent to its customers:

Dear Family and Friends of Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine,

We are still operating and are here to serve you. However, due to recent orders established by the Florida Governor, our dealerships’ facilities are temporarily closed to visitation by customers. We have instituted a personalized concierge service to better meet your needs during this challenging time. The following information will explain how we will operate during this time:

New or Pre-owned Vehicle Purchases:

Please call your nearest Barney’s and ask to speak with the sales department. A member of our sales team will be available to answer your questions and walk you through a virtual vehicle purchase.

Parts Customers:

We are here to fulfill your parts and accessories orders in the quickest amount of time. Shipping and curbside pickup will be available. Call your nearest Barney’s and ask to speak with the parts department, or submit an online request through our website.

Service Customers:

Our service departments are still in operation with additional cleaning and spacing protocols. Please call your nearest Barney’s service department to schedule a drop-off or pickup. Delivery service may be available.

Our goal is to provide you with the best customer service, while maintaining as little in-person contact as possible. Each customer will receive customized concierge service to help fulfill his/her needs. Please be patient with us as we navigate this temporary “new normal.”

Thank you for your business and stay safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Barney's Motorcycle and Marine