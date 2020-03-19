Polaris supply chain from China slowed: report

As the economy continues to slow in the wake of the COVID-19 (or “coronavirus”) outbreak, seemingly all industries are beginning to feel the squeeze via uncertainty and supply shortages – powersports brands such as Polaris being no exception.

A recent report from Reuters detailed how manufacturers throughout China are struggling to meet production requirements previously agreed upon. While some delays began before the virus officially began in the U.S., its increasing spread has only exasperated issues.

“Right now, we’re looking at a couple of weeks,” said Scott Wine, CEO of Polaris. The company is currently waiting on delivery of axles needed for its Slingshot.

You can read the full Reuters report here.