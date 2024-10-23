Moto Morini names South Central regional sales manager

Moto Morini has appointed Garrett Leonard, with over 10 years of industry experience, as its South Central region sales manager. Leonard is a passionate motorcycle enthusiast who brings a wealth of knowledge to the company. His background includes a general sales manager role at one of the largest Ride Now multiline dealerships in Texas. Moto Morini shares that his industry knowledge and sales insight make him the ideal manager to support Moto Morini dealers in Texas and the South Central U.S.

Moto Morini names Garrett Leonard as its South Central region sales manager. Photo courtesy of Moto Morini

“I am very excited to be joining the Moto Morini team,” Leonard says. “Moto Morini is a legendary Italian brand, and the bikes are absolutely amazing. The design, the components, the performance, and the high quality of manufacturing make Moto Morini a brand I know dealers are going to love and sell a lot of. I look forward to working with our family of dealers and to getting more riders on Moto Morini.”

“We are happy to welcome Garrett to Moto Morini,” says Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini. “Garrett is a knowledgeable, well-spoken person who loves motorcycles and our industry. Our goal at Moto Morini is to build strong partnerships with our dealers across the country. Garrett will continue our mission of world-class dealer support and grow the Moto Moini network in the South Central United States.”

Garrett Leonard can be contacted via garrett@motomorini.com or 949-620-5025.