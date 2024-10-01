DealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: Talking to Eagle Rider CEO Sebastian Schoepe

The StaffOctober 1, 2024

The latest Power Hour episode features Brendan Baker and Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of Eagle Rider. Schoepe discusses Eagle Rider and shares his journey from being a customer to becoming CEO of the company.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be listened to on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaserBoomPlay, or it can be watched on YouTube. You can also listen on our website by clicking the link below:

