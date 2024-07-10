Dealership Performance CRM launches AI tool for dealer use

Dealership Performance 360 CRM has launched its AI tool, designed specifically for dealerships. The tool allows dealers to respond to prospects with efficiency and personalization, seamlessly tying in inventory details to enhance customer interactions and streamline the sales process.

The new AI feature leverages artificial intelligence to assist dealers in crafting tailored responses to customer inquiries. By incorporating real-time inventory data, the new tool ensures that each response is accurate and highly relevant to the customer’s needs and preferences. This transformative technology is set to redefine how dealers engage with their prospects, offering a more dynamic and responsive customer experience.

DP360 CRM’s AI tool generates customized replies based on the specific inquiries and interests of each prospect, ensuring engaging, relevant communication while also incorporating compelling call-to-actions to get more prospects in the door or on the phone. By accessing up-to-date inventory information, the tool can suggest available options that match the customer’s preferences while also suggesting similar units.

Dealers can respond to a higher volume of inquiries in a shorter amount of time, improving overall productivity and customer satisfaction. This AI tool provides dealers with valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, enabling more strategic decision-making and targeted marketing efforts.