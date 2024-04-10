Iron Pony Motorsports expands in Ohio

Iron Pony Motorsports Group has acquired Honda Suzuki Can-Am of Jackson, Ohio. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Iron Pony Motorsports, which now has four locations throughout Ohio including Westerville, Lancaster/Carroll, Mansfield and Jackson.

The acquisition was spearheaded by Iron Pony Motorsports owners Chris Jones, Tammy Jones, Derek Jones and Cory Atwood to reach new markets and strengthen its position in the industry. Chris Jones brings a unique and personal touch to this acquisition. Having forged strong connections during his days in distribution in the 1980s, Chris has a long-standing relationship with the former owners of Honda-Suzuki of Jackson, Mark Simmons and Brooke Phillips.

Iron Pony Motorsports Group now has four locations in Ohio. Photo courtesy of Iron Pony

“Acquiring Honda Suzuki Can-Am of Jackson feels like coming full circle,” Jones says. “I’ve known Mark and Brooke since my distribution days in the 1980s. Our shared passion for the industry and commitment to customer satisfaction has formed the foundation of a lasting friendship. Bringing their dealership under the Iron Pony Motorsports umbrella is not just a business move; it’s a reunion of like-minded individuals dedicated to the world of Powersports.”

With this acquisition, Iron Pony Motorsports aims to enhance the overall customer experience by providing a broader range of products and services. Customers can now expect an expanded inventory of Honda, Suzuki and Can-Am products along with exceptional service and expertise.

“We are excited to welcome the customers and staff of Honda Suzuki Can-Am of Jackson into the Iron Pony Motorsports family. All current staff are expected to remain and we will soon bring the amazing amounts of parts, apparel and accessories that all Iron Pony / Pony Powersports locations are known for. Our combined efforts will undoubtedly lead to a stronger, more dynamic force in the Powersports industry,” the new owners share. And Iron Pony Motorsports Group is actively looking for more dealership acquisitions.