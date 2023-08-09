Pony Powersports Group acquires superstore location in Mansfield, Ohio

Pony Powersports has been actively looking to increase its presence in Northeast Ohio since 2016, and the company recently announced it has acquired a new location with a rich history as a former grocery store.

Pony Powersports of Mansfield, Ohio has acquired a new superstore location that is three times larger than the current store. (Photo: Pony Powersports Group)

The new facility, located at 1229 Ashland Road, is almost three times the size of Pony Powersport’s current location, providing more space for a larger inventory of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and more. The new location will feature state-of-the-art service facilities and a more spacious showroom, allowing customers to see and experience a wider variety of powersports options, according to a company press release.

“We have found our new home for our Mansfield, Ohio dealership, and we are excited for the city and our Mansfield team members,” says Chris Jones, CEO and president of Iron Pony Motorsports Group.

The new facility also features ample parking, making it easier for customers to park and access the dealership. With a larger, more modern facility, Pony Powersports Mansfield is poised to continue growing and providing exceptional service to power sports enthusiasts throughout Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to be moving into this new, larger location,” says Johnie Teders, general manager of Pony Powersports Mansfield. “This move is an incredible step for our dealership, and we believe it will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers.”

A move-in date for the dealership will be announced after building upgrades are completed. Stay tuned for more details on Pony Powersports’ plans in an upcoming issue of Powersports Business.