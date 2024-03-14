700Credit, a provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver’s license authentication platforms for automotive, RV, powersports and marine dealers in the U.S., has integrated with One View to help dealers protect customer data.

One View provides document management solutions for dealerships and its Digital Vault streamlines document management processes and improves efficiency, accuracy and compliance. This integration captures sensitive consumer information including credit reports and required compliance documentation through a secure integration for long-term secure storage into the digital deal jacket. This helps dealers maintain strict compliance with the 2022 Safeguards Rule by securely protecting customer data.

Integration benefits:

Direct integration between 700Credit solutions and One View’s Digital Vault.

Capture all documents without redundant printing and scanning.

Documents captured include:. Credit Reports Compliance Letters (Adverse Action, Risk-based pricing notices) Identity Verification (Red Flag, OFAC, Synthetic Fraud) Drivers License Capture

Maintain consistent long-term document retention.

Extra documents can be added using the web-scan function or file upload tool.