Lucas Oil names CEO and president

Lucas Oil Products has announced the promotion of Morgan Lucas to chief executive officer and Katie Lucas to president. Morgan Lucas has served as the company’s president since May 2020 and before that, he was senior vice president of sales. Katie Lucas previously served as vice president of Strategy and Philanthropy before stepping into the chief administrative officer role in 2022.

“Morgan and Katie are dedicated to this company, both growing into exemplary leaders,” says Lucas Oil founders Forrest and Charlotte Lucas. “Katie has shown a tenacious work ethic and passion for Lucas Oil, and Morgan has proven his leadership by taking strategic steps to secure and drive long-term success for the company. We are thrilled to see them take control and continue what we started.”

Lucas Oil has named Morgan Lucas as CEO and Katie Lucas as president of the company. Photo courtesy of Lucas Oil

As CEO, Morgan is responsible for the strategic direction and vision of Lucas Oil, as well as providing financial and operational leadership for the company. During his role as president, Morgan facilitated the growth of the company, was an integral part of several new product launches, and streamlined operational processes throughout the organization. Morgan was honored as one of Indiana Business Journal’s Forty under 40 in 2023 and was selected as a finalist in the 2022 Indy’s Best and Brightest in the Media, Entertainment and Sports category.

“These are exciting times for our company, and I am honored to be named CEO as we evolve our brand and vision for Lucas Oil,” says Morgan. “I want to ensure we remain committed to our core line of products – and our amazing customers who have trusted us to protect and prolong their most valued assets – while also creating growth opportunities in new markets. We have already begun making bold moves throughout our organization, including key additions to our exceptional team of professionals. We are in a great place, and I am very proud of everyone’s hard work as we continue our focus on the future of the company.”

In Katie’s role as president, she will manage the day-to-day operations and ensure all functional departments are working closely to support the strategic goals of the company. Katie will also continue to lead all of Lucas Oil’s philanthropic and community engagement endeavors.

While serving as chief administrative officer, Katie’s hands-on leadership style helped guide company policies, procedures, campaigns and growth initiatives. She helped lay the groundwork for an enduring corporate strategy and culture. In 2023, Katie was named Indy’s Best and Brightest by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana and in 2022, she was selected as one of Indianapolis Top Forty Under 40 List of Outstanding Young Professionals.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named president of Lucas Oil,” she says. “We will continue to elevate the Lucas brand while staying true to our heritage. I am immensely proud to say we are a family-led, American-manufactured and community-focused company. Our focus is to always deliver superior products with a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and to unequivocally do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason. Morgan and I are truly humbled to be entrusted to carry on the family legacy.”