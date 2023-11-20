Moto Coffee donates to BRC in fight for Moab

Moto Coffee Co. recently announced it is donating 10% of November proceeds to benefit the Blue Ribbon Coalition in their fight against the BLM and the 317 miles of trail closures northwest of Moab. BRC is leading the charge to keep Moab trails open.

Moto-enthusiast-operated Moto Coffee is donating 10 percent of November proceeds to BRC to fight for Moab trails. (Photo: BRC)

Founded by Luke Thorkildsen, Mark Hennings, and Alex Kirts, all avid enduro, street, and adventure riders, Moto Coffee fuses its passion for coffee with a love for motorcycles in a way that allows Moto Coffee to support and give back to the riding community.

“We share the riding community’s values and sell coffee you can feel good about, knowing that Moto Coffee is working on causes that matter to you,” says Luke Thorkildsen, Co-Founder of Moto Coffee Co. “We are proud to support such a great cause, it is a shame what is happening in Moab with these closures.”

For more information about BRC and its fight for Moab, visit Sharetrails.org.