Ski-Doo extends free avalanche awareness seminars for 15th-year

Ski-Doo snowmobiles and parent company BRP continue to back up their Responsible Rider program with the fifteenth year of free avalanche awareness seminars designed to help keep riders safe.

In addition to sponsoring in-person seminars, Ski-Doo collaborated with BCA on a useful video series which can be found in the Ski-Doo Owner Zone along with the wide-ranging BCA safety videos available on their website to help advance knowledge remotely. (Photo: Ski-Doo)

The company says these seminars are key to achieving safe experiences for all riders. Backcountry Access (BCA) shares the same goal and supports these seminars with equipment and their in-depth knowledge of backcountry recreation safety. Attendees are encouraged to bring their fellow backcountry explorers to increase or refresh their knowledge in a fun, interactive atmosphere.

Having reached over 25,000 snowmobilers to date, the need for these seminars is consistently voiced by attendees and provides testimony to their value and importance for the sled community. Their thirst for knowledge has also helped shape the curriculum and continually update course material to be relevant and entertaining for today’s rider. Riders are encouraged to bring friends along, especially those with whom they ride most often.

Riders are also encouraged to use Backcountry Ascender, an online backcountry education platform. This free, self-directed program provides basic avalanche education and encourages traditional course attendance to advance to higher levels. Much of the course content can be completed online, and where needed, the program directs users to relevant in-person courses like the Ski-Doo/BCA-sponsored seminars.

Leading the Canadian sessions this season is Marshall Dempster. With 20-plus years of experience in the avalanche and mountain rescue fields, Marshall is a professional avalanche forecaster through the Canadian Avalanche Association. He is a lead instructor for the recreational avalanche skills training program with Avalanche Canada and Frozen Pirate Snow services.

As one of the most recognized snowmobile trainers in North America, Mike Duffy of Avalanche1.com leads the U.S. seminars. He’s a certified instructor, course provider and professional member of the American Avalanche Association. He also instructs at the American Avalanche Institute, Alaska Avalanche School and Silverton Avalanche School.

Seminars are open to all levels of experience and owners of all brands of sleds. For up-to-date information on locations and times, or to register for a free avalanche awareness seminar, visit the Ski-Doo website or follow Ski-Doo on Facebook and Instagram.

Participants are encouraged to register with the host dealer so they can plan meeting space accordingly and ensure a spot.

