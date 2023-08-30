Motorcycle Clinic celebrates 50 years

As of June 1, Motorcycle Clinic of Osceola, Florida, has served its area for 50 years. And although the Motorcycle Clinic team did not make plans to celebrate the anniversary because the shop has been so busy, its community did.

“Our customers brought the party to us,” says Bryan Montoya, general manager of the dealership. “They brought balloons and cakes. Also, a larger attorney’s office that focuses on motorcycle related accidents came and brought us a bunch of stuff like t-shirts and put us on their social media feeds.”

The unexpected celebration was appreciated by the Motorcycle Clinic team. “There’s not very many shops that do the stuff that we do under one roof,” Montoya continues. “We’re a full engine building facility, dyno tuning center, and the machine shop is also in-house. We have such a huge variety of customers that it’s kind of challenging because we have a lot going on.”

Pictured left to right: General Manager Bryan Montoya credits the dealership’s 50 years of success to Brian Dady, who he explains is the anchor of the business. Photos courtesy of Motorcycle Clinic

The dealership, located in a 5,500 square foot building and made up of six employees, is the only business in its area to offer each of these services in one location.

Motorcycle Clinic History

“I was the first person in my family to ever own a motorcycle,” says Brian Dady, owner of the dealership. “I had the opportunity to work at Motorcycle Clinic in the 11th grade. It was a blessing in disguise. I convinced my mom to let me drop out of high school and pursue my dream.” And Dady later went back to get his GED, as he said he would.

“I came to work for the original owners just a year after they had started,” he continues. “They were gospel singers, and they had a tour bus and traveled around. When I came to work for them, I was the person that gave them the freedom to get out more. I started out real young and learned fast and it wasn’t long before I was doing it by myself.”

Dady is still throwing wrenches in the shop today. “You know what they say, ‘you never work a day in your life if you do what you love,’” he remarks. “I’m pushing 64 and I have very few gray hairs because I love what I do.”

Montoya says that it is a privilege to work at Motorcycle Clinic under Dady, who is both a teacher and a mentor. He describes Dady as the anchor of the business, explaining he enacts the same morals and ethics that he requires from employees. “The fact that he’s in our day-to-day, he’s in the trenches with us and lives and breathes it all, I think that is what puts Motorcycle Clinic where it is today,” Montoya says.

Customer Service

“The upmost important thing to me in this business is customer service and the reputation of this business. Customer service is everything,” Dady says. “Our money is made on the long-term customer.” And he explains the long-term customer is earned by being upfront and honest.

“This is a place where we focus on customer service and it isn’t about chasing the money,” Montoya says. “We’re a business, so we have to make money, but the philosophy that we have is why we’ve been here so long.”

And Motorcycle Clinic employees treat all customers the same. “I would say over 70 percent of the female customers we have helped have a story about coming from another dealership,” he says. “More and more female riders are learning about the sport, whether for affordable commuting or because of their love and passion for motorcycles. I think they’re being underestimated.”

And as a team of six, Montoya explains that every employee plays a vital role in the customer experience. Each customer review is shared with the team to remind employees of this. Montoya texts reviews to the team and thanks them for their hard work. And it is evident by scanning the dealership’s Google Reviews that customers feel valued and in good hands at Motorcycle Clinic. Reviews are typically lengthy, praising the team and the service they provide.

Staff

Dady and Montoya have weekly meetings with employees. “We try to meet with them as much as possible and drive home certain core criteria,” Montoya says. “Communication is paramount. Communicating to your staff, staying up with the times and explaining what our customers are looking for, those are the kind of things everybody needs to be aware of so we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Montoya started working at the dealership in 2012 and, passionate about the business, finds the biggest reward in helping customers get safely on the road.

Montoya started working at the dealership in 2012 and “I still love what I do,” he says. Dady explains that employees must have a passion for motorcycles to work at the dealership.

“If someone doesn’t have a passion for motorcycles, they really can’t work here,” he explains. “Even a good mechanic that doesn’t have a passion for it, I can’t tolerate that.”

Business

Montoya explains that lately, customers usually want to revive their current bikes instead of buying new. The dealership has responded to this change in demand and focuses on repairs.

“Back when the economy was great, customers used [their bikes] as a toy,” he says. “But the focus has been more on helping customers bring their bikes back to life because they want to use them for commuting purposes.” So, Motorcycle Clinic works creatively to make bikes safer and more economical for customers to use.

“That’s part of the way Motorcycle Clinic has to be somewhat fluid,” he adds, “by seeing what kind of wants and inquisitions there are from our customer base and conforming to it to stay relevant. It’s just getting busier and busier, and the workload continues to grow.”

Not many businesses last for 50 years, but Motorcycle Clinic has proven it has the formula for success as it embarks on the next half century.