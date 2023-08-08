MV Agusta announces four-year warranty for 2023 models

The sixth month of the partnership between MV Agusta and PIERER Mobility AG has concluded, closing a successful period of the collaboration. The MV Agusta distribution network, which is being re-established with the target of opening 180 selected retail stores within the end of 2023, reached 100 business partners at the beginning of July, on target with the objectives set by the board.

MV Agusta dealerships are being appointed worldwide among the already-existing MV dealerships, the best selected PIERER Mobility AG retailers and business partners coming from the premium automotive industry.

2023 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR. Photo courtesy of MV Agusta.

Four-year warranty

The first half of 2023 saw a crucial milestone for MV Agusta. A four-year factory warranty is now provided for all model year 2023 bikes. This decision represents the customer-centric approach that the Schiranna-based brand is implementing in every aspect of the business. The four-year warranty depicts the company’s trust in its product and in the processes that each bike goes through before being sent to customers.

Allowing owners to focus on the pleasure of riding their MV Agustas in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain and the UK (more countries to follow), MV Agusta provides a service activated lifetime 24/7 roadside assistance included in the purchase of any MV Agusta motorcycle.

Customers are provided repair on the spot, towing to an authorized MV Agusta dealer/service point, technical assistance, transportation to destination and many other services such as replacement vehicle, repatriation of the vehicle from abroad, accommodation, etc.

Dragster RR SCS America

MV Agusta has also launched the Limited Edition Dragster RR SCS America edition. Marking the 50th anniversary of the launch of the iconic 750 S, which flaunted the colors of the American flag, the latest 300-units of the America edition pays homage to a bloodline of red, white and blue MV Agusta motorcycles that have celebrated, in the last five decades, the importance of MV’s most relevant market.

The Dragster RR SCS America is available only for the North American market. VIP customers were given the opportunity to preview the model before the public reveal and, at the moment of the launch, most of the units were already allocated.

“With the purchase of an MV Agusta, customers enter a brand that stands for the highest quality and attention to detail combined with the superb customer-centric approach of our renewed dealer network,” says Luca Martin COO and board member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “I am proud of what we have been able to achieve in the first half of 2023, and I must credit the team in Varese for their commitment and for how well everyone has been able to work together with our new partner, PIERER Mobility AG. These initial results are just a taste of what the future of MV Agusta will look like.”

Advertisement