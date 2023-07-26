Suspects crash truck into Manchester dealership, steal motorcycles

According to NBC Connecticut, suspects recently crashed a truck into Manchester Honda KTM Husqvarna, then stole motorcycles and generators. The robbery took place on July 18, around 4:45 a.m.

The report from the news outlet states, "When police arrived, they said they found a pickup that had been intentionally driven into the building to gain access inside. Investigators said once inside, suspects stole motorcycles and generators. They are believed to have loaded them into another truck before leaving the scene. Authorities determined the pickup that crashed into the building was stolen out of Newington. The investigation is ongoing."

Click on the image above to watch the report on the robbery and learn why robberies like this are becoming more common according to Professor Kenneth Gray.