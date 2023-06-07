Gresham Powersports acquired by auto executive

After 10 years under prior ownership, Gresham Powersports of Gresham, Oregon, has new ownership for the KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, Yamaha, and Bad Boy Mowers dealership.

Power Investments, LLC has acquired Gresham Powersports with principal owners Phillip Saraceno along with his wife Karla Brand-Saraceno. Gresham Powersports boasts a strong brand lineup of KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, Yamaha, and Bad Boy Mowers and operates from a spacious facility on 1.5 acres in Gresham, Oregon, situated 12 miles east of Portland.

Power Investments, LLC has acquired Gresham Powersports with principal owners Phillip Saraceno and Karla Brand-Saraceno. (Photo: PLMA)

Seller Nate DeRoss established the dealership in 2013 and grew the business to sales of more than 1,100 combined new and used units per year. Upon the decision to sell the dealership, Nate contacted Mike Pate, vice president of Powersports Listings (PLMA), for guidance and was engaged by DeRoss to represent him in the marketing effort and management of a potential buy-sell transaction.

Pate interviewed a number of potential buyers for Gresham Powersports and identified an automotive executive from the neighboring city of Ridgefield, Washington, as the perfect fit to acquire the dealership.

"Mike Pate and Powersports Listings made a lifelong dream of owning a dealership come true. They worked hard for us throughout the process and helped us cross the finish line. The insight and knowledge they provided was beyond helpful. We're very grateful to have worked with Mike, David, and their team," Saraceno comments.

"It's a great feeling to see an entrepreneur launching a dream and another entrepreneur's dream fulfilled at the same time," Pate states.

Pate, along with PLMA's CIO David Clay, were on-site to manage final reconciliations and funding with the closing taking place on June 1, 2023.