Octane introduces advertising on Octane Media

Octane announced that it is connecting advertisers, including OEMs, large dealer chains and insurers, with high-intent powersports buyers through Octane Media. Octane Media includes a collection of influential and historic brands in motorcycling and powersports.

This is the first time that advertisers can access Octane Media’s highly-engaged audience since Octane acquired the editorial properties from Bonnier Corp. in 2020. Composed of seven publications - Cycle World, UTV Driver, Dirt Rider, ATV Rider, Motorcyclist, Cruiser, and Cycle Volta, Octane Media reaches millions of enthusiasts looking to make their next purchase. Among Octane Media’s audience under 35, 70% own at least one motorcycle, 69% live in a household with three motorcycles, and 43% plan to purchase a motorcycle in the next two years.

Through buyer’s guides, comparison tests, and vehicle, gear, and product reviews, Octane Media helps enthusiasts make educated purchasing decisions. Additionally, by positioning the soft-pull ecommerce tool Octane Prequal alongside editorial content, Octane Media enables consumers to understand their buying power and obtain a real credit decision from Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, as they research their next vehicle.

“We’re excited to enable advertisers to leverage Cycle World, UTV Driver, and the rest of the Octane Media properties to reach millions of powersports enthusiasts who continually invest their time and dollars in experiencing the outdoors,” says Mark Davidson, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Octane. “By bringing together best-in-class editorial with partner advertiser messaging, we’re driving interest in the powersports industry and connecting people with their passions.”

Octane Media’s editorial staff and contributor base includes pro-level riders, mechanics, former dealership employees, former OEM product testers, and enthusiasts who love and live the lifestyle. Their passion and commitment results in editorial content that keeps enthusiasts engaged and inspired. The U.S. audience visiting Octane Media’s review, comparison and test pages spend an average of over 16 minutes on the site, and the open and click-through rates for Octane Media’s weekly newsletters surpass industry benchmarks by 80% and 265% respectively.

To learn more about advertising packages, contact sales@octanemedia.co.