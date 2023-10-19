Report: Kawasaki Japan to invest $200M in northern Mexico

Kawasaki Japan will invest $200 million in Mexico’s northern Nuevo Leon state to set up a production plant, state Governor Samuel Garcia says, according to Reuters.

The Governor was in Tokyo recently and announced the investment in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

No further details were provided, however, Mexico’s government issued a decree granting tax breaks for companies that want to “reshore” or “nearshore” its operations in Mexico, which Garcia discussed with Kawasaki executives.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI) has headquarters in Ch, Kobe, and Minato, Tokyo, which produces bikes, engines, heavy equipment, aerospace and defense equipment, rolling stock and ships. KHI is regarded as one of Japan’s top three heavy industrial producers.

It is unclear what this plant in Mexico will produce at this time. We will keep an eye on this story and update it as more details emerge.