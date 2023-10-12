Revvable joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Revvable will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria as a gold-level sponsor of the event for the second year! The company will be on hand to speak to dealers about maximizing customer experience from the Credit App through Lender Submission.
Jory Anderson, vice president of sales, and Sean Gates, vice president of engineering at Revvable, will be attending to give dealers an inside look at what hundreds of dealers are already doing.
“Revvable supports many dealers, including top dealers recognized in 20 groups, to revolutionize the way customers submit their sensitive credit information, allowing dealers to never lose a lead to a confusing credit app or overwhelmed customer,” says Anderson. “Not to mention solving the biggest headache in the F&I office, duplicate data entry into 5+ systems.”
What Revvable’s AutoForm Fill tool does for dealers today:
● Lead Generation: Compliant Credit App becomes a lead channel instead of a black hole filled with customer drop-off. Never lose a lead to your credit app with Revvable’s modular app; never worry about credit app compliance.
● Reduce Duplicative Data Entry: F&I managers and sales employees spend hours a day re-typing information instead of educating customers and selling. With the click of a button, your lender apps are filled out in seconds. With Autoform Fill, credit applications sync seamlessly with your CRM and DMS, with no need to re-type info.
● 700 Credit: Featuring a direct API integration with 700 Credit to access hard and soft credit pulls all in one system.
● Workflow Management: We don’t stop at credit apps. Revvable helps teams use customized statuses to manage where a credit app is in the funnel, assign tasks to dealership personnel, SMS directly with customers, and more.
Want to streamline your credit app and lender tools today? Go to Revvable.com and book a 15-minute demo. Anderson says there are hundreds of dealers already using Revvable today. “We’ll see you at the Accelerate Conference to give you a hands-on experience.”
Speaking of dealers, our list of attendees is growing every week. Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:
- Simply Ride – Minnesota
- St. Augustine Powersports – Florida
- 561 Powersports – Florida
- Onyx Moto – California
- Plano Kawasaki Suzuki – Texas
- Broward Motorsports – Florida
- Cycle Town South – Texas
- Woods Country Cycle – Texas
- Gulfside Motorsports – Florida
- Foothills Motorsports – South Carolina
- Columbia Powersports – South Carolina
- Powersports of Palm Beach – Florida
- Destination Cycle – Texas
- Brinson Powersports of Corsicana – Texas
- Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles – Texas
- Great River Harley-Davidson – Wisconsin
- Crossroad Powersports – Pennsylvania
- ARS Powersports – Florida
- American Road Group – Florida
- Extreme Power Sports – Michigan
- Tom Wood Powersports – Indiana
- Flip My Cycle – North Carolina
