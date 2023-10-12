Revvable joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Revvable will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria as a gold-level sponsor of the event for the second year! The company will be on hand to speak to dealers about maximizing customer experience from the Credit App through Lender Submission.

Revvable representatives will be on hand at Accelerate to speak to dealers about maximizing customer experience from the Credit App through Lender Submission. (Image: Revvable)

Jory Anderson, vice president of sales, and Sean Gates, vice president of engineering at Revvable, will be attending to give dealers an inside look at what hundreds of dealers are already doing.

“Revvable supports many dealers, including top dealers recognized in 20 groups, to revolutionize the way customers submit their sensitive credit information, allowing dealers to never lose a lead to a confusing credit app or overwhelmed customer,” says Anderson. “Not to mention solving the biggest headache in the F&I office, duplicate data entry into 5+ systems.”

What Revvable’s AutoForm Fill tool does for dealers today:

● Lead Generation: Compliant Credit App becomes a lead channel instead of a black hole filled with customer drop-off. Never lose a lead to your credit app with Revvable’s modular app; never worry about credit app compliance.

● Reduce Duplicative Data Entry: F&I managers and sales employees spend hours a day re-typing information instead of educating customers and selling. With the click of a button, your lender apps are filled out in seconds. With Autoform Fill, credit applications sync seamlessly with your CRM and DMS, with no need to re-type info.

● 700 Credit: Featuring a direct API integration with 700 Credit to access hard and soft credit pulls all in one system.

● Workflow Management: We don’t stop at credit apps. Revvable helps teams use customized statuses to manage where a credit app is in the funnel, assign tasks to dealership personnel, SMS directly with customers, and more.

Want to streamline your credit app and lender tools today? Go to Revvable.com and book a 15-minute demo. Anderson says there are hundreds of dealers already using Revvable today. “We’ll see you at the Accelerate Conference to give you a hands-on experience.”

Speaking of dealers, our list of attendees is growing every week. Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:

Simply Ride – Minnesota

St. Augustine Powersports – Florida

561 Powersports – Florida

Onyx Moto – California

Plano Kawasaki Suzuki – Texas

Broward Motorsports – Florida

Cycle Town South – Texas

Woods Country Cycle – Texas

Gulfside Motorsports – Florida

Foothills Motorsports – South Carolina

Columbia Powersports – South Carolina

Powersports of Palm Beach – Florida

Destination Cycle – Texas

Brinson Powersports of Corsicana – Texas

Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles – Texas

Great River Harley-Davidson – Wisconsin

Cycle Town South – Texas

Crossroad Powersports – Pennsylvania

ARS Powersports – Florida

American Road Group – Florida

Extreme Power Sports – Michigan

Tom Wood Powersports – Indiana

Flip My Cycle – North Carolina

561 Powersports – Florida

Sign up today to add your name to the list!

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference include:

Torque Group – Platinum

Synchrony – Platinum

Podium – Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

MotoTV – Gold

Volcon ePowersports – Gold

Speed Leasing – Gold

Riders Advantage – Gold

Apiar Commercial Risk Management – Gold

Credit Apps – Gold

Dealership 360 – Gold

Revvable – Gold

700 Credit – Silver

Sheffield Financial – Silver

ZiiDMS – Silver

Protective Asset Protection – Silver

CycleTrader.com – Silver

AppOne – Silver

Rollick – Silver

Morgan Stanley – Silver

Peak Design – Silver

Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website.