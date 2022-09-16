Gold-level sponsor Revvable added to Accelerate Conference

San Francisco-based Revvable, a SaaS platform for powersports dealerships, has signed on as a Gold-level sponsor for the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

Revvable's mission is to enable a seamless purchasing experience for everything from motorcycles and ATVs to apparel and accessories. With Revvable, powersports dealers will be able to more efficiently and delightfully serve their customers, who will spend less time in the dealership’s back office and more time enjoying their rides.

Revvable’s cutting-edge workflow platform simplifies the complex process of purchasing a vehicle, bundling financing, warranties and paperwork into an easy tablet and e-commerce checkout experience. By streamlining deal closing, Revvable removes the burden of endless paperwork for dealership staff and creates an integrated modern checkout experience for customers.

"We're excited to bring world-class software to the critical but historically frustrating process of closing deals. As a decade-long rider, I have seen first-hand how long and painful it can be to buy a motorcycle or ATV,” said Kel Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Revvable. “I know how much of a black box it seems to customers, and am excited to help make buying a vehicle as easy as updating a virtual shopping cart and buying something online in one click.”

Dealers and industry members can visit with Revvable staff in the Sponsor Networking Room at the Accelerate Conference. Lunches and receptions will also be held in the room alongside the sponsor tables. You’ve never experienced a conference like this one, so join us in Year 2 of the Accelerate Conference.

The PSB content crew of content director Dave McMahon and associate editor Madelyn Hubbard look forward to seeing the Revvable crew - and you! - in Orlando. With two months until kickoff, we're honored that as of today, 19 states will have dealership representation at Accelerate.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list.) We'll be out at a side-by-side intro getting more familiar with the vehicles you sell at your dealership(!) next week so there will be a delay to recent additions:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

Take a stroll through the 2022 Accelerate digs at the Caribe Royale in Orlando

