Beta USA breaks ground on new headquarters in California



Beta USA has started construction on its new U.S. distribution center and business offices in Paso Robles, California, the Italian manufacturer announced. The new facility will move all of the departments under one roof, including spare parts, motorcycle warehousing, an office complex, technical and race team departments, as well as a state-of-the-art dealer technical training center.

“It is a dream for us to start the build of our new facility," says Tim Pilg, Beta USA president. "Our company has seen steady growth in the USA. ... This new facility will allow us to operate much more efficiently and expand the capabilities we are able to offer our customers and dealer network. The new headquarters will also contribute positively to our entry into the motocross market as well as aid the expansion of our off-road and trials business. It has been a pleasure to work alongside all of our dealers nationwide, and I can't wait to see what the future brings.”

Beta USA has been operating in the U.S. since 2007 and has more than 200 dealerships across the country. Beta USA’s parent company is based in Florence, Italy, and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1905.