LIQUI MOLY USA renews PWC series race sponsorships

LIQUI MOLY USA has renewed its title sponsorship of two PWC racing series, Pro Watercross and Full Throttle WaterX.

The LIQUI MOLY Pro Watercross National Tour features six exciting events throughout the southeast U.S. The 2023 series kicks off in Sebring, Florida, May 6−7 and concludes in Naples, Florida, at the World Championships, November 2−5. CBS Sports is slated to broadcast the November 4 racing action. LIQUI MOLY renewed its relationship for three years.

On the West Coast, the 2023 LIQUI MOLY Full Throttle WaterX racing series packs the action into five weekends, with the West Coast Regional Championships scheduled for October 28–29 in Long Beach, California. LIQUI MOLY’s series sponsorship runs for two years.

"We're excited to recommit ourselves to Pro Watercross and Full Throttle WaterX," said Gary Driver, business manager – marine for Liqui Moly USA and Canada. "Both series showcase thrilling racing action and mirror LIQUI MOLY's brand philosophy of performance at the highest level."