Landmaster names digital marketing manager

Landmaster has announced the hire of Colt Gonzalez as digital marketing manager. Gonzalez has worked in marketing since 2016 and has experience as a marketing coordinator, content creator, and social/digital media producer. He will implement his expertise in content marketing and ad strategy for Landmaster.

“I’ve always been passionate about the auto industry and having an opportunity to craft new experiences and manage the digital community for Landmaster is exciting,” Gonzalez says. “Building a connected community is important, and being a key part of that initiative is an honor. The UTV market shows promising growth potential, and I’m excited to be part of this great company.”

Gonzalez has gained much of his marketing experience and skills from his exposure to industries including music, automotive, insurance, optics and aircraft. He is excited to bring all he knows to his new role at Landmaster. Outside of work he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. They take part in various excursions, including being in nature and traveling. He also partners with car auction companies to take pictures and videos of their listings for their auctions and events.