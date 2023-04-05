Global motorcycle model tops 3 million units sold

The third largest motorcycle/scooter manufacturer in India (and parent company of Norton Motorcycles), TVS Motor Company, announced that its HLX series models reached an impressive milestone, with 3 million in sales across 54 countries. Even more impressive is that the brand achieved this result in only 17 months.

TVS Motos is only the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, but it has sold 3 million units of its HLX model. (Photo: TVS Motors)

TVS HLX was first launched in 2013, with variants including TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 DISC, and TVS HLX Gold. The diverse models are sold in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The TVS HLX series has seen growth in last-mile services in many parts of Africa where it is widely used as a taxi, providing transportation to millions of passengers every day.

“We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets," says K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and CEO of TVS Motor Company. "This milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for our products across geographies. We thank our customers for their continuous support and trust reposed on the brand over the years.”

It's not often that any vehicle, whether on two wheels or four, reaches this impressive milestone. Of note, Honda sold 60 million Cubs from 1958-2008.