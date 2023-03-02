Motorex appoints head of powersports business unit

MOTOREX AG has announced Andreas Vetter as the new head of powersports, affective May 1. Vetter is a sales professional with management experience from Biberach an der Riss in Baden-Württemberg and joined MOTOREX at the beginning of this year. He has extensive experience in multiple sales-related management roles, including almost 20 years as a sales manager at two successful German medium-sized enterprises in the sectors of powersports and caravanning. Motorcycling and mountain biking are among his passions.

Ronald Kabella (right), who has been leading the powersports business at MOTOREX for many years will pass the baton to Andreas Vetter.



Ronal Kabella was the former head of powersports and a member of the MOTOREX management team for over 17 years. He will be leaving the company on April 30 of his own accord. Over almost two decades, he has travelled around the world countless times to represent MOTOREX at motorsports events, trade fairs, as well as to distributors and motorcycle dealers. He has also demonstrated great personal commitment in MOTOREX’s collaboration with its long-time partner KTM, which underwent impressive growth during the “Kabella era.” The Berlin-born 58-year-old is looking forward to leading a somewhat more settled lifestyle in Australia. While down under, he will remain part of the MOTOREX family, as he is moving into a role on the Executive Board of A1 Accessory Imports, the long-time and major sales partner of the Swiss company in Australia.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ronald Kabella from the bottom of our hearts for his exceptional services and accomplishments at MOTOREX,” said Edi Fischer, chairman of the executive board of MOTOREX. “He promoted the brand tirelessly and with great finesse in the world of powersports and made a significant contribution to the global renown and demand that MOTOREX enjoys today as a premium brand in the motorsports sector. On the one hand, we are delighted to see Ronald Kabella embark on a new chapter of life. On the other hand, we at the Langenthal site are also sorry to see him go, as an experienced champion of the MOTOREX brand.

“Andreas Vetter has many years of management experience in international sales,” he continued. “His flair and commitment to powersports, his technical enthusiasm and acumen, and his down-to-earth and pleasant demeanor will enable a smooth transition both internally and externally among partners and distributors. We are convinced we have found the perfect successor to Ronald Kabella.”