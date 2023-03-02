Harley-Davidson dealer group acquires Virginia dealership

Patriot Harley-Davidson of Fairfax, Virgina has served its surrounding area for more than 20 years. The dealership is well-known within the community for its Ride of the Patriots event, a group motorcycle ride to the nation’s capital.

“Seven years ago, I worked with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services when I acquired Patriot Harley-Davidson,” said Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores. “After careful consideration, I decided along with my management team that it was time to divest this asset and focus on our automotive group. It only made sense to engage industry experts George Chaconas and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, to exclusively represent us in the eventual sale of Patriot Harley-Davidson to Paul Veracka. I would like to thank George and Courtney for their professionalism, tenacity, perseverance and industry knowledge to get this transaction across the finish line. l wish Paul Veracka good luck and immense success!”

Paul Veracka (right) acquires Patriot Harley-Davidson from Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores.

Paul Veracka owns PVM Enterprises, a large Harley-Davidson dealership group on the east coast with more than 10 dealerships. Sheehy's auto group operates more than 29 dealerships from Northern Maryland to Virginia.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, “We have had the pleasure of working with the Veracka family numerous times over the years. We recently sold Paul’s father, Dave Veracka, Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine, comprised of three dealerships in Florida. We also represented Paul and his brother Michael with their acquisition of BMC Boats in Florida. We are very grateful and proud to announce another transaction with Paul Veracka and his acquisition of Patriot Harley-Davidson in Northern Virginia. This strategic acquisition complements Veracka’s dealership, Old Glory Harley-Davidson in Maryland, which we also sold to Paul in 2020. It was a pleasure to work with Vince Sheehy and Paul Veracka on another successful buy-sell transaction, and I thank them for the opportunity to be of service. I wish all parties great success and I look forward to helping the Verackas’ with their continued expansion.”

“After acquiring Old Glory Harley-Davidson of Laurel, Maryland from George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services, we were looking to expand our market in and around the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area,” Veracka said. “George and Courtney introduced us to Patriot Harley-Davidson which was for sale via Sheehy Auto Stores. The addition of this location to our group made strategic sense for the opportunity to service our clients on both sides of Washington, D.C., and allows us to continue Patriot Harley-Davidson's famous Ride of the Patriots to the nation’s capital. I want to thank George and Courtney for their help to get this deal done and look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 9739 Fairfax Boulevard in Fairfax, Virginia. Vince Sheehy was represented by Cari Lyn Pierce, Esq. from Williams Mullen, LLP in Richmond, Virginia.

Paul Veracka was represented by Mark Petti, General Counsel, and Brent Barry, Chief Financial Officer from The Motorcycle Company, and Ed Gildea, Partner at Fisher Broyles, LLP in Boston, Massachusetts.