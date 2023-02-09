Exhaust manufacturer offers 3-year limited warranty

RJWC Powersports, a manufacturer of high-performance ATV and UTV exhaust systems and accessories, has introduced a 3-year limited warranty for its APX exhaust system and a 2-year limited warranty for its Mud Edition and Krossflow exhaust systems.

The new limited warranty is effective immediately and covers defects in materials and workmanship for the specified warranty period. This move represents RJWC Powersports' commitment to the quality and reliability of its products and gives customers peace of mind when purchasing an exhaust systems.

"We are proud to offer this industry-leading warranty to our customers," said David Rutström, COO of RJWC Powersports. "We believe our products are the best in the market, and we stand behind them with this commitment. Our customers can be confident in their purchase, knowing that their RJWC exhaust system is backed by a comprehensive warranty."

RJWC Powersports exhaust systems are designed to offer improved performance, refined sound, a stylish look and are built to last. To read the full warranty, visit RJWC Powersports.

