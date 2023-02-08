Aprilia reveals 2023 “Aprilia Racers Days” track program dates

Aprilia USA has announced the 2023 Aprilia Racers Days track-day program schedule. The immersive program allows customers to experience not only the latest Aprilia motorcycle models on track, but also the latest protection equipment from Dainese and AGV, along with performance tires from Pirelli.

Hosted at eight of the most storied North American circuits in motorsport, Aprilia Racers Days continues to grow a community of motorcycle enthusiasts and track riders. Each event will include the full street range from Aprilia, including the RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660 models. Riders may also bring their own motorcycles to the events for additional track time with riding groups based on skill level. The program includes coaching for all group levels, as well as professional photography and tailored experiences from technical partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV.

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia-trained technicians and product specialists, as well as representatives from Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. Students riding all brands are welcome to participate and will receive guidance and tips to help develop safer, more capable and faster riders on track.

The Aprilia Racing School will also be available to interested riders at select events. The racing school is highly dedicated to individual riders with instruction on the more technical aspects of riding on track, including mental focus, track visualization and advanced techniques related to trail braking, corner entry and exit, and more.

2023 Event Schedule

Each circuit will be supported by Aprilia Racers Days partner Pirelli, where each Aprilia motorcycle will be shod with their newest sport offering, the street-to-track performance-focused Diablo Rosso IV Corsa.

Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women. There will also be AGV helmets for participants to try on and experience.

