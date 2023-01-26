Brake Free partners with 2023 MotoAmerica Championship

Brake Free Technologies is an official partner of the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship. Brake Free is a visibility system that attaches to the back of motorcycle helmets to make motorcyclists more visible to others on the road. The system uses a gyro meter and an accelerometer in combination with Brake Free’s patented brake detection algorithm to detect all types of braking. The system detects if the motorcyclist is slowing down via braking, engine braking or downshifting.

The Colorado-based company's goal was to produce a safety product that is functional and stylish, and solves the problem of motorcycles smaller footprint on the road with taillights that are not detectable for every sort of reduction in speed.

Brake Free’s system, which uses 100 ultra-bright LEDs, is designed to fit on customers’ existing helmets and installation and removal are simple. The system does not require apps or wires.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Brake Free to our family of official partners for 2023,” said Lance Bryson, director of sponsorship, MotoAmerica. “They’ve really come up with a product that helps make motorcycling safer, and we’re sure it will be a popular product with our motorcycle-riding fans. We’re looking forward to working with Brake Free and to an incredible 2023 season of MotoAmerica racing."

“Our entire team loves MotoAmerica, and we're really excited to be a part of it,” said Alex Arkhangelskiy, CEO and co-founder of Brake Free Technologies. “We hope that with the help of MotoAmerica, more riders will discover Brake Free so we can make the motorcycling community safer and more visible.”