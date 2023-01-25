Moose releases all-new ATV/UTV Wheels App

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division have introduced the Moose ATV/UTV Wheels App. Customers will no longer need to search the internet to find the set of wheels they are looking for. An instant preview of Moose wheels is now available via phone or tablet. Using the device’s camera and augmented reality, users can see any Moose wheel on their machine.

“The Moose ATV/UTV wheel app lets you see an instant preview of any Moose wheel on your ride with any phone or tablet. No more searching the internet for the perfect set of wheels,” said Austin Weaver, product specialist, Moose.

The app is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the app store now.