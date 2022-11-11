Red Hawk creates national distribution footprint with additional facility

Red Hawk, a supplier of aftermarket golf car parts and accessories to retail dealers across the U.S. and globally, has announced the opening of a 55,000-square-foot distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The additional distribution center totals Red Hawk’s fulfillment network to six facilities across the U.S., enabling increased service levels and reduced transit times for customers. The Las Vegas facility, fully operational starting on Nov. 15, will stock all of the company’s proprietary brands: Red Hawk, DoubleTake, RHOX and Admiral.

DoubleTake golf car body kits and accessories, new to the Red Hawk offering, will be stocked in five colorways in Las Vegas and other locations, with an additional six colors of DoubleTake products stocked at the Salisbury, NC distribution center.

“Formerly served from our Dallas and Indianapolis locations, our western state customers have been eagerly awaiting the opening of our Las Vegas facility, which creates a national distribution footprint,” said Jason Wares, vice president of operations, Arrowhead Engineered Products. “Designed and built for operational efficiency, our new location offers benefits to dealers across the country with most products now arriving within two days.”

The new facility is located at 2305 West Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV, 89032. Red Hawk employees will pick, pack and ship customers’ parts orders to maintain, repair and enhance golf cars. Red Hawk will continue to ship products with competitive delivery rates and speedy fulfillment from a distribution center network with facilities in Baltimore, MD, Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Jacksonville, FL, and Salisbury, NC.