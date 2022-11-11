Nevada dealership expands to 10-acre lot

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard recently interviewed part owner John Glenn of 5th Gear Powersports, located in Elko, Nevada. Glenn discussed the dealership's recent and exciting expansion to a freeway frontage 10-acre lot. (The dealership previously resided on about 2.5 acres down the road).

Renovations began at the beginning of the year and the dealership closed from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 during the moving process. A soft opening took place Oct. 25.

Glenn expressed his gratitude for his employees who worked relentlessly to ease the moving process of the multiline dealership. "The employees are the backbone of the business," he said.

The dealership recently took on a new hire in the Parts and Sales department and is actively looking for additional technicians. Look for the complete story to learn about the renovation process and how the 10 acres will be utilized in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Do you have a story idea about your dealership? We'd love to hear it! Let us know at mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.