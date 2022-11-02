Community engaged dealership organizes Veterans Day ride

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard recently interviewed Brandon Quaid, part owner of Quaid Harley-Davidson, located in Loma Linda, California, about the dealership's upcoming Veterans Day charity ride. Quaid was looking forward to this year's ride and expecting to see about 150 bikes on Nov. 11.

The third annual ride will benefit the Warrior Built Foundation, an organization that provides vocational and recreational opportunities for local combat Veterans. “They are a very active foundation, which we love supporting," Quaid said.

The Veterans Day charity ride is one of numerous that Quaid Harley-Davidson organizes. “We have always been a close family in our community and we enjoy what we do,” he said.

Look for the complete story and learn about how the dealership gives back to its community in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

