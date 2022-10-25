NPA hosts upcoming auction in new Florida facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will host its first auction in its new Lakeland facility in Florida, Oct. 27 starting at 9 a.m. The inaugural auction will feature hundreds of powersports vehicles and a selection of desirable pre-owned powerboats.

“NPA has expanded our RV and marine service across the nation,” said Matt Amata, vice president of NPA RV and Marine. “We have dedicated RV and marine staff in each location ready to guide the process. I’m excited about featuring such nice boats for our first auction in the beautiful Lakeland facility. I encourage all powersports dealers to check out what we’ll be auctioning off.”

Some of the premier boat manufacturers offered at the auction will include Cobias, Cypress Cays, Regals and Scouts.

The NPA Lakeland auction is open to powersports dealers in person and online. In NPA tradition, the auction will launch with the National Anthem and lunch will be provided for all in-person attendees. All powersports inventory can be viewed on the floor on Preview Day, which will take place Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and online as the units get processed. If you’re interested in participating, contact NPA Dealer Support at 888.292.5339 ext. 923308.

“We’ve been planning for this day for a long time. We are particularly excited about the selection of marine products available for the first auction in our new digs,” said Mark Clifford, NPA eastern regional operations manager.

NPA’s proven auction processes include all the services necessary to deliver maximum returns efficiently and consistently for remarketing powersports inventory in the U.S. From transportation and title services, to inventory management and custom reporting, NPA handles all the diverse needs of powersports industry financial institutions, OEMs and dealers.