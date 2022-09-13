Hay Days on a sunny Sunday? We’re in!

We had a grand old time on a glorious Sunday stroll through the Hay Days Grass Drags and Swap Meet. Dealerships from throughout the Midwest reported an overwhelmingly large turnout on Saturday, with non-current apparel, bibs, jackets, boots and more all making their way into customers’ hands.

Lance Winegar, store manager at NextGen Powersports in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was in familiar territory at Hay Days explaining product features to customers. Photos by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business

Lance Winegar, store manager at NextGen Powersports in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, has spent 30 of his 32 years coming to Hay Days. He’s likely not the only one who has spent a weekend on 94 percent of his lifetime years enjoying the prelude to winter on a field near North Branch, Minnesota.

“My Dad was a Polaris dealer since 1985, so he’s been coming out here since then,” Winegar said. “He sold the dealership in 2015 to NextGen. He sold to get out of the headaches of owning the business, so now he just runs three of them.”

NextGen was offering non-current apparel at 50% off, with a hefty weekend of snowmobile sales as well.

“It’s been good,” Winegar said. “There were a lot of people coming through here on Saturday. And for a Sunday, which is usually slower, it’s been really good.

As for the new Catalyst chassis that Arctic Cat revealed at Hay Days, check out the full scoop over at SnowGoer.com. Below is photo by Mark Rosacker, Powersports Business VP of Sales, prior to the launch on Saturday. He might have just signed himself up for more photography duties!

