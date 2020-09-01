With Hay Days cancelled, Straw Days emerges in Wisconsin

The Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin, has begun preparations to host the first annual Straw Days Trade Show & Vintage Snowmobile Show on Oct. 16-17, 2020.

The snowmobile/ATV-focused event will provide a swap meet atmosphere mixed with performance related vendors, offering food on-site along with a beer and beverage garden. On-site camping will also be available. Tickets are available on-site the day of for $15, while children under 12 will be allowed free admission.

Cor PowerSports will be helping promote the event to spread the news and according to a press release, “the enthusiasm for bringing a snowmobile event to the facility is awesome.”

Details of the events are provided below:

Schedule of Events

Thursday, October, 15, 2020 Swapper & Vendor Arrival and Set Up from 12 Noon to 10PM

Friday, October 16, 2020 Gates open at 7 AM - 10 AM for Swappers Only

Open to Public - 10 AM - 8 PM

Saturday, October 17, 2020 Gates open at 6 AM - 8 AM for Swappers Only

Open to Public - 8 AM - 8 PM

Camping Info

Vendors and Swappers can camp next to their selling booth. If you prefer to camp away from your selling booth you will need to purchase a separate camping ticket. Spectators can also purchase a camping ticket if they want to stay overnight.

COVID 19 Info

There is no guarantee you will not be exposed to or contract the virus. To help with the risk of exposure and in accordance with general public safety guidelines Somerset Amphitheater and Straw Days strongly recommends the use of a face mask and social distancing at this time.

Contact

For any questions related to the Swap, or to become a Vendor or Swapper, please contact EJ Lallier at 612.889.5831 or Greg Proulx at 651.271.9830. Vendor and Swapper spaces are limited so purchase early to secure a space before they are gone.