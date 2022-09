Hay Days: The unofficial start of snowmobile season is this weekend

It’s been deemed the “unofficial kickoff to snowmobile season,” but by now you might as change that to “official.”

That’s why snowmobile dealerships, companies and enthusiasts from near and far will be descending on North Branch, Minnesota, on Sept. 10-11 for the Hay Days Grass Drags and Swap Meet.

Check out a thorough preview and schedule of events at Hay Days from Powersports Business sibling brand SnowGoer.com by clicking here.

With prime weather shaping up, expect another massive crowd of snowmobile enthusiasts at Hay Days.