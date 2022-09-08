ABRG, Stens launch ‘Win This Beast’ sweepstakes

All Balls Racing Group and Stens are revving up powersports enthusiasts with the launch of their “Win This Beast” sweepstakes. The aftermarket replacement parts manufacturers have partnered with Power Sports Nation and UTV Sports to rebuild and customize a 2019 Polaris General.

One lucky winner will get the tricked-out side-by-side, outfitted with more than $10,000 of accessories and camo wrapped courtesy of Mossy Oak. This adventure vehicle has an approximate retail value of up to $27,700.

The Polaris General will be on display at Hay Days in North Branch, Minnesota, on Sept. 9-11 and highlighted at Equip Exposition in Louisville on Oct. 19-21. The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 23, 2022. Enter to win at these events or by visiting www.WinthisBeast.com.

“Last year, we connected with racers by giving away a Polaris RZR 1000,” said Chera Gibb, senior vice president of Marketing, North America at Arrowhead Engineered Products. “With the Polaris General sweepstakes, we’re capturing the attention of trail riders and outdoorsmen. Whether it’s hitting the trails with friends for spectacular views of natural scenery or for hunting and fishing areas that would be inaccessible without a UTV, there’s not a rider on the planet who wouldn’t love to own this machine.”

The lucky winner will unlock the ultimate adventure with performance and comfort from the powerful and versatile Polaris General loaded with high-powered accessories, plus a master rebuild and tuning from the experts at Power Sports Nation and UTV Sports. Accessories, options and upgrades to the grand prize side-by-side feature these brands:

• All Balls Racing

• Tiger Lights

• Vertex Pistons

• Sedona

Advertisement

• Open Trail

• Cylinder Works

• Hot Cams

• Hot Rods

• Pivot Works

Get to know ABRG and how their brands can boost your dealership's business by joining them at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. ABRG | WPS is a platinum sponsor of the second annual dealer conference.

Click here for the Accelerate Conference education session lineup and to register.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

Take a stroll through the 2022 Accelerate digs (and pretend that it's 2 Months Out, then go register!).

https://www.tiktok.com/@powersportsbusiness/video/7093235289077927214?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7069113502896342534