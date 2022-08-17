Oasis Outdoors- Powersports celebrates grand opening

Co-owners Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro recently celebrated the grand opening of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson’s newest powersports store, Oasis Outdoors- Powersports. The grand opening of the new business, located in Marion, Illinois, coincides with the 15-year anniversary of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.

“What’s really exciting about the powersports industry is that we’re a four-season climate,” Zimbro said. “Obviously, we’re not going to be riding jet skis and Sea-Doos in the winter, but we’ve still got motorcycles, side-by-sides, dirt bikes and even some enclosed units that have heat and air. This is truly a four-season sports shop.”

Oasis Outdoors- Powersports opened in April but remodeling the building and adding inventory have taken priority the past few months. Read more to learn about what is next for Oasis Outdoors- Powersports and how the the expansion has gone so far.

