BRP acquires majority stake in German company

BRP has announced the acquisition of an 80% stake in Pinion GmbH, a pioneer in gearbox technology based in Denkendorf, Germany. Driven by a passion to shape sustainable mobility, Pinion’s team of over 60 full-time employees designs, develops, assembles and sells mechanical gearboxes for traditional and electric bicycles. The company’s leading gearboxes are modeled after automobile transmission technology and offer unique cycling dynamics and unparalleled shifting performance.

“Beyond our existing powersports and marine products, we are expanding our addressable market and entering untapped categories such as urban mobility and services,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “This acquisition is strategic for us as it enables BRP to leverage Pinion’s unique, state-of-the-art technology in order to spur the development of new electric human assisted products. We are pleased to welcome the Pinion team.”

Pinion was founded in 2008 by Christoph Lermen and Michael Schmitz, two automotive engineers. Both co-founders and managing directors will remain shareholders of Pinion, as will managing director and shareholder Thomas Raith. All three leaders will continue to shape the company's path to success and play a key role in its strategic direction alongside Pinion’s highly skilled employees. Offices will be maintained in Germany.

“BRP’s culture of relentless innovation and focus on R&D mirrors our own,” Lermen said. “We are proud to join such a respected company and look forward to breaking new ground with them. Together, we will continue providing class-leading Pinion gearbox technology to our 100+ valued bicycle manufacturers while at the same time expanding our offering and developing next-generation drive solutions.”

This announcement follows BRP’s acquisition of Great Wall Motor Austria GmbH, a leading EV R&D center based in Kottingbrunn, Austria, specializing in e-drive systems and transmissions, solidifying BRP’s expertise in electric powertrain technology for existing product lines and upcoming product introductions.