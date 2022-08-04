Kentucky dealership provides flood benefit ride

Eastern Kentucky has recently experienced deadly flooding that began July 25. Wildcat Harley-Davidson, located in London, Kentucky, is no stranger to lending a helping hand after a natural disaster. In December of 2021, the dealership provided a disaster relief drive after tornados swept through Western Kentucky.

Now, only eight months later, Wildcat H-D will host a flood benefit ride on August 7 to aid those affected by the flooding. A monetary donation is required to participate in the ride, and all funds will be be donated to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief team.

The dealerships dedication to assemble drives to provide relief to its surrounding communities is first-class.